Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

