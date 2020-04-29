Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 20,428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

