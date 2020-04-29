Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $265,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hershey by 55.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

