FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -91.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

