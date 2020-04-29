23,665 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.83 and its 200 day moving average is $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.