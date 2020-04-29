Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

LOW stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.