Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.68 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,900,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,232,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

