Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 2,490 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

