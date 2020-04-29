Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 6th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 3.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

