Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for PepsiCo, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a research note issued on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.37.

PEP opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

