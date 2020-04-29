iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

