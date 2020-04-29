Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.09. American Tower reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average is $228.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

