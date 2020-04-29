Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,192 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments grew its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 11,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

