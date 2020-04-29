Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.