Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

