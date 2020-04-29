CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.65. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.