CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,400 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

