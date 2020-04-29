CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $537,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BCE by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 386,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,489,000 after buying an additional 356,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

