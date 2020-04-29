CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,737,000 after acquiring an additional 66,162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

