PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after buying an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

