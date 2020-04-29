Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.