CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.85. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.