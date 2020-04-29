Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,113 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

