HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.