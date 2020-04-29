Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

