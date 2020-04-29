American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

NYSE:MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

