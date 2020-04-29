Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eiry Roberts Sells 1,934 Shares

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 7th, Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 298.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,457,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

