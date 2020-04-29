Quest Diagnostics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after buying an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after buying an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

