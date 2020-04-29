Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 152.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,065 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 834.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

