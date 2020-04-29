Cognios Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

