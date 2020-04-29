Cognios Capital LLC Invests $140,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

