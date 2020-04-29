Cognios Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,347 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

