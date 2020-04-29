Cognios Capital LLC Sells 15,637 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

NYSE:ALL opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.