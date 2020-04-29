Cognios Capital LLC Has $212,000 Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 77,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 101.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,155,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 385,689 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.