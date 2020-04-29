1,056 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

