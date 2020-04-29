Cognios Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

