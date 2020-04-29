Cognios Capital LLC Sells 47,598 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

OXY stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

