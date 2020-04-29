Cognios Capital LLC Invests $105,000 in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 22.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.00.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,855.12 on Wednesday. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,904.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,563.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,547.97.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.