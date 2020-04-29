Cognios Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.