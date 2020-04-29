Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

