Cognios Capital LLC Sells 442 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.42.

COO opened at $291.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.70. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.