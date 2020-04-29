3,504 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average of $276.85. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

