Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $88,000 in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Product Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.