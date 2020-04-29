Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stake Trimmed by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 91.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,045 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Centurylink by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

