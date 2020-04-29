Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 13,858 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $5,227,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 249.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

