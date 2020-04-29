Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 40,905 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

MDLZ opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

