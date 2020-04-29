Carlson Capital Management Has $349,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

