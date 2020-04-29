Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 17,695 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $48,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 568,588 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

