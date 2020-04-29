Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

