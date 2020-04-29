Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $305.22 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

